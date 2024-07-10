Mukesh Ambani sends his son's wedding invitation to Vrindavan's Banke Bihari temple

Mathura (UP), Jul 10 (PTI) Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani on Tuesday presented the first invitation of his son Anant Ambani's wedding at the feet of Banke Bihari temple in Vrindavan.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, are set to tie the knot on July 12.

Mukesh Ambani’s representatives presented this invitation card to the temple's priests Acharya Gopi Goswami and Shrinath Goswami and blessings for the couple.

Goswami said that they presented the invitation of Anant Ambani’s wedding sent by Mukesh Ambani at the feet of Thakurji amid chanting of mantras.

He said that the industrialist has sent the invitation of his son's wedding to the ashram of Tatiya Sthan of Swami Haridasiya sect in Vrindavan.

He said that he will go to Mumbai along with his younger brother Shrinath Goswami to attend the wedding on behalf of Thakurji and present "prasad and angavastra" to the Ambani family as a blessing from Thakurji.

The pre-wedding festivities had begun on March 1 in Jamnagar, 300 kilometres from Ahmedabad, and known for the world's largest refinery, which is owned by Reliance Industries. PTI COR ABN NB