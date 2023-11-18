Mukesh Ambani, top industrialists likely to attend Bengal business meet

Kolkata, Nov 18 (PTI) Reliance Industries chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani and top industrialists from companies such as the ITC, Ambuja Neotia and Hiranandani Group are likely to attend the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) scheduled here next week, an official of the state government said on Saturday.

It was, however, not clear whether Adani Group chairperson Gautam Adani will attend the two-day summit, the official said, adding that representatives of the group will be present.

"Mukesh Ambani is likely to attend this year's BGBS. Other industrialists such as Sanjeev Goenka, Sanjeev Puri, Purnendu Chattopadhyay, Harshvardhan Neotia and Sajjan Jindal will be present," the official told PTI.

In September, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had met several industrialists during her visit to Spain and Dubai, primarily to seek investments.

This year's BGBS is scheduled on November 21 and 22. The closing ceremony will be held at Dhanadhanya theatre in the city's Alipore area. PTI SCH MNB