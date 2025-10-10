Mukesh Ambani visits Badrinath and Kedarnath temples, donates Rs 10 crore

Gopeshwar, Oct 10 (PTI) Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani visited the Badrinath and Kedarnath temples on Friday, shrine authorities said.

Ambani first paid obeisance to Lord Badri Vishal in the morning and then went to the Kedarnath shrine. After offering prayers, he donated Rs 10 crore to both temples, they said.

Rishi Prasad Sati, vice president of the Shri Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee, said that Ambani has also pledged to help build a 100-room guest house in Badrinath.

Hemant Dwivedi, president of the Shri Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee, welcomed him and presented him with an Uttarakhandi cap and muffler.

Dwivedi said that Ambani praised the Uttarakhand government and said that the state's Chardham Yatra is being conducted in a very systematic manner under the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.