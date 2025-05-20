Mukesh Khanna to voice superhero Shaktimaan in new audio series

New Delhi: Actor Mukesh Khanna is set to return as 1990s superhero Shaktimaan but this time for the audio series.

The veteran actor had played the superhero in the popular television series "Shaktimaan", which aired on Doordarshan between 1997 and 2005.

Khanna will now voice the character in an audio series by Pocket FM. The audio show will reimagine the legacy of Shaktimaan, a press release said.

Khanna said "Shaktimaan" isn’t just a show but an emotion that lives in the hearts of millions.

"I’m thrilled to return as the voice of the beloved hero and connect with a whole new generation of listeners through Pocket FM’s vast and extensive reach across India. The platform offers a great way to reintroduce Shaktimaan’s values, strength, and superpowers, but with new tales to today’s youth in a format they love," he said in a statement.

Rohan Nayak, CEO and Co-Founder of Pocket Entertainment, said it is a proud moment to bring the series.

"Bringing 'Shaktimaan' to audio is a proud moment for us. It’s a perfect example of how a timeless legacy can meet the power of modern storytelling. Partnering with Mukesh Khanna to revive India’s most iconic superhero, who shaped an entire generation, is more than just nostalgia. It’s a bold step toward building a rich sci-fi and fantasy audio universe, something that has rarely been attempted in the Indian storytelling ecosystem," he said.