Mukesh should decide whether to resign on grounds of ethics, says CPI(M) leader Sreemathi

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 25 (PTI) A day after the arrest of CPI(M) MLA M Mukesh in a rape case, senior Marxist leader P K Sreemathi said on Wednesday that it's up to the actor-turned-politician to decide whether to resign, emphasising that such decisions stem from ethics and propriety.

A central commitee member of the CPI (M) and a veteran of party's women outfit All Indian Democratic Women's Association (AIDWA), Sreemathi said in such situations, the particular individual should take an "appropriate decision" in accordance with his ethics.

"Only he (Mukesh) and the victim knew what had happened. In such a situation, when the society discusses the issue, I leave the decision to him," the former minister said.

Sreemathi was replying to a question by reporters whether it was appropriate for Mukesh to continue as MLA even after his arrest in the rape case.

Though the woman leader didn't say anything directly against the Kollam legislator, she didn't support him in any way.

A person should take the decision in accordance with his ethics and propriety, Sreemathi added.

Mukesh was on Tuesday formally arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in Kochi in the rape case registered against him on a complaint by a female actor.

His lawyer confirmed that the MLA was arrested, his medical examination and potency test were carried out and then he was released as he had been granted anticipatory bail by a sessions court earlier this month.

Two cases have been registered against Mukesh, one by the Wadakkanchery police and the other by the Maradu police.

Multiple FIRs have been registered against several high-profile Malayalam film personalities following allegations of sexual harassment against various directors and actors, sparked by revelations in the Justice K Hema Committee report. PTI LGK ROH