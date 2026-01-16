Mukesh Singh takes charge as DGP of Ladakh

Leh/Jammu, Jan 16 (PTI) Mukesh Singh, a 1996-batch IPS officer, on Friday took over as the DGP of the Union Territory of Ladakh, a police spokesperson said.

He is the second DGP of Ladakh after S D Singh Jamwal, who has been transferred and posted as the DGP of Arunachal Pradesh.

On his first day in office, a ceremonial Guard of Honour was accorded to Singh at the Police Headquarters in Ladakh.

The DGP interacted with senior police officers and staff of the Police Headquarters.

According to an order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on January 2 appointing Singh as the DGP of Ladakh, he was posted with the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

Singh was originally from the Jammu and Kashmir cadre before it was merged with the AGMUT cadre after the abrogation of Article 370.

An IIT Delhi graduate with a degree in civil engineering, Singh has served in various assignments in Jammu and Kashmir. He has also served as ADG ITBP, ADG Jammu, IG ITBP, IG Jammu, IG Crime J-K, IG NIA and SSP in various districts of J-K.