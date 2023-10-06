Mukhtar Ansari's gang member arrested in UP's Mau

Mau (UP), Oct 6 (PTI) Police have arrested a member of mafia-turned politician Mukhtar Ansari's gang, an official said here on Friday.

Additional Superintendent of Police Mahesh Singh Atri said Ramdulare, who carried a reward of Rs 25,000 and was absconding for 13 years, was arrested on Thursday night near Matalpur Morh on a tip-off. Several criminal cases are registered against him.

An illegal pistol and ammunition were recovered from him, Atri said.

Mukhtar Ansari has been a five-time MLA from 1996 to 2012 from the Mau assembly constituency. Currently, he is lodged in Banda jail.