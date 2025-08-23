Mukhtar Ansari's son Umar shifted from Ghaziput jail to Kasganj district prison

Ghazipur (UP), Aug 23 (PTI) Umar Ansari, the younger son of late gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, has been transferred from the Ghazipur jail to the Kasganj district prison following a government order, officials said on Saturday.

Kotwali SHO Deendayal Pandey confirmed that Umar Ansari was sent to the Kasganj district jail on Friday night.

According to police, Umar was arrested from Lucknow on August 3 on charges of producing fake documents in the court in a case related to a plea he filed seeking the release of his father's property confiscated under the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters Act.

According to a police statement, the documents allegedly carried forged signatures of Umar's mother Afshan Ansari, who is absconding and carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 for information leading to her.

"After the fraudulent activity was detected, a case was registered against Umar Ansari under various sections of BNS at the Mohammadabad police station," the statement said. PTI COR CDN ARI