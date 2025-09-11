Mukhvamantri Vigyan Pratibha Pariksha for class 9 students in Delhi in Nov

New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI) The Delhi government will conduct the Mukhyamantri Vigyan Pratibha Pariksha (MMVPP) for Class 9 to identify and nurture talented students, the Directorate of Education said.

The examination will be held on November 16 at various centres in Directorate of Education (DOE) schools across Delhi to award a one-time scholarship of Rs 5,000 along with a merit certificate to students who rank within the top 1,000 in each category, a circular said.

Eligible candidates include those enrolled in government, government-aided, unaided recognised private schools, Kendriya Vidyalayas, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas, schools under NDMC, DCB, and other institutions in the National Capital Territory of Delhi.

To apply, students must have secured at least 60 per cent marks in Class 8 for general and OBC categories, and 55 per cent marks for SC, ST and physically handicapped categories in the academic session 2024-25.

The circular also stated that candidates belonging to SC/ST/PH categories are required to secure a minimum of 32 per cent in both the Mental Ability Test (MAT) and Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT), while candidates from General, OBC and EWS categories must secure at least 40 per cent in both tests.

Scholarships will be awarded based on merit and category-wise quotas, it added. PTI SHB SMV ZMN