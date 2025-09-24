Mukhya Mantri Sehat Yojna to roll out in Dec: Punjab health minister

Chandigarh, Sep 24 (PTI) The Punjab government's ambitious universal health insurance scheme, 'Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna', which will provide for cashless treatment of up to Rs 10 lakh, will be rolled out in December, state health minister Dr Balbir Singh said on Wednesday.

Earlier, this scheme was supposed to be launched on October 2.

The government has already started registration for this scheme in Tarn Taran and Barnala districts on Tuesday.

Under the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna, a family will get cashless treatment of up to Rs 10 lakh.

Replying to a question about the scheme, health minister Singh said it will be launched in December instead in October.

He said because of the recent floods, the state health department was busy in providing medical care to the flood-hit people. The medical teams were also busy in preventing dengue, malaria, chikungunya and vector-borne diseases in the flood-affected areas.

The minister further said the vertical integration of this scheme with the pre-existing schemes of the Centre is yet to be done.

The scheme will be rolled out in December, he said while speaking to reporters here.

Meanwhile, Singh further said the state government has introduced a first-of-its-kind policy to honour doctors for outstanding services.

This institutionalised, transparent, and merit-based system will be implemented by the Department of Health and Family Welfare and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will personally confer the awards at a state-level function, reflecting the state's commitment to valuing the contribution of doctors who are the backbone of Punjab's health services.

Singh said the state government will honour 60 doctors every year under a newly introduced policy to boost the morale and commitment of medical professionals towards their humanitarian service.

He said the awards will span four categories, including the state level best doctor award, district level excellence award, special recognition for innovation or public health leadership, and special recognition for public service in the private sector.

Each awardee will receive a certificate of honour presented by the CM or health minister, along with a permanent listing on the state health honour board, which will be maintained digitally and displayed prominently in government hospitals, he added.

"Doctors are the custodians of public health and have stood as pillars of strength for the people of Punjab during every crisis'from COVID-19 to floods. This policy reflects our government's resolve to celebrate their service and encourage them to keep leading with dedication and compassion," he said.

"Today, around 6,000 doctors are serving across 'Aam Aadmi Clinics', rural and urban primary health centres, community health centres, sub divisional and district hospitals, government medical colleges, and outreach programmes, ensuring that quality healthcare reaches every corner of Punjab, including the remote populations." The minister said the government has recruited a total of 934 doctors since 2022 -- nearly 25 per cent of the state's current strength of 3,831 medical officers and specialists deputed at rural and urban primary health centres, community health centres, sub divisional and district hospitals.

He confirmed that the strengthening of medical services is ongoing, with an additional more doctors are expected to join the state's health force within the next one to two months.

Singh further informed that in the same pattern, ASHA workers, nurses and other staff in the health department working at frontline, will also be felicitated. PTI CHS NB NB