Mukhya Mantri Seva Sankalp Helpline records 71 pc closure percentage: Principal advisor to CM Sukhu

Shimla, Feb 13 (PTI) The Mukhya Mantri Seva Sankalp Helpline (1100) has generated favourable results with the helpline achieving a closure percentage of 71, which is the highest in the country, Gokul Butail, Principal Advisor to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Friday.

While addressing media persons during a press conference here, Butail said, "State's Department of Digital Technologies & Governance (DDT&G) has rolled out a series of flagship e-governance and digital initiatives, aimed at bringing transparency, efficiency, and citizen-centricity to public service delivery across the state." He said that the helpline is functional on all days from 7:00 am to 10:00 pm.

"About 83 per cent of the total complaints which have been received on the helpline are from 10 departments, mainly Jal Shakti Vibhag, Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEBL), Public Works Department (PWD) Rural Development & Panchayati Raj Department, revenue, health, police, agriculture, HRTC and urban development. Maximum complaints are related to the irregular and non- supply of water (1,95,893), followed by electricity (65,784)" said Butail. PTI/COR MNK MNK