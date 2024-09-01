Mukhyamanti Maiya Samman Yojna a 'deception' before assembly poll: Arjun Munda

Seraikela (Jharkhand), Sep 1 (PTI) Former Union minister Minister Arjun Munda on Sunday described the Jharkhand government's recently launched "Mukhyamantri Maiya Samman Yojana" as nothing but a "deception" committed with mothers and sisters of the state.

Munda said the JMM had promised the scheme in their manifesto before the assembly election in 2019 and if they are honest about it, they should give the amount in a single instalment.

The government should send Rs 60,000 in one instalment, otherwise, the BJP will launch agitation against the state government for backtracking from the promise made by them, Munda a former chief minister of Jharkhand told reporters.

Hemant Soren-led government was formed in December 2019 and if the government is honest, it should make payment in one instalment from January 2020 as promised made to mothers and sisters and send Rs 60,000 in their bank accounts, he said.

"Why did it (Jharkhand government) launch the scheme just a couple of months before the assembly election which is due later this year", Munda said, adding that the intention of the state government was "not clean" and the scheme launched in July/August was aimed to drive political mileage in the assembly elections.

He alleged that the Jharkhand government did not fulfil a single promise it made before the 2019 assembly poll whether it was providing unemployment allowances to youths or purchasing crops from farmers.

To a query about former chief minister Champai Soren joining the BJP, Munda said his experience will further strengthen the organisation and party workers were excited over the development. PTI BS RG