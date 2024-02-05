Mukhyamantri Teerth Yatra Yojana facing train shortage, says Delhi CM Kejriwal

New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said the Mukhyamantri Teerth Yatra Yojana is facing a shortage of trains to take elderly pilgrims to pilgrimage sites across the country.

The AAP chief made the remarks during a "bhajan sandhya" during which he interacted with senior citizens departing for Tirupati.

Almost every week, a train departs Delhi under the Mukhyamantri Teerth Yatra Yojana, taking elderly pilgrims to various pilgrimage sites, he said.

Through this scheme, the elderly have visited approximately 13 pilgrimage destinations, including Sri Rameswaram, Dwarkadhish, Puri, Haridwar, Rishikesh, Mathura and Vrindavan.

"The inspiration to organise pilgrimages for the elderly came from the life of Shravan Kumar. Shravan Kumar carried his blind, elderly parents on his shoulders on a pilgrimage, showcasing tremendous dedication," he said.

"We have all heard his story since childhood, learning the virtue of facilitating pilgrimages for our elders. There is 'punya' not only in undertaking a pilgrimage but also in organising one," the chief minister added.

The pilgrims can choose any of the sites based on their faith and embark on a pilgrimage. The train to Tirupati on Monday marks the 89th departure of pilgrims from Delhi.

Nearly 84,000 pilgrims have returned after completing their pilgrimage through these trains, according to Kejriwal.

The chief minister also said the two crore people of Delhi are his family.

"My effort is to ensure that every elderly person in Delhi goes on a pilgrimage at least once. We are not facing any shortage of resources for this scheme. We will arrange whatever resources are needed. There is a shortage of trains. We use the trains provided by the central government and send our elderly on pilgrimages," he added.

Kejriwal also appealed to the pilgrims to pray for the wellbeing of Delhi and the country. PTI SLB SLB SZM