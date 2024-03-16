Mukto, Chowkham, Mechuka among key seats in poll-bound Arunachal

Itanagar, Mar 16 (PTI) As the election date for the Lok Sabha and assembly polls in Arunachal Pradesh was announced, focus has turned to five key constituencies, where prominent personalities are vying for electoral success.

Simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly polls will be held in the northeastern state on April 19.

As the countdown to the polls begins, these five constituencies serve as barometers of political sentiment and power play in Arunachal Pradesh.

1. Mukto: Located in Tawang district bordering China, Mukto constituency serves as a stronghold for Chief Minister Pema Khandu, who won the seat uncontested in the by-election held in 2010 as a Congress nominee following the demise of his father, former CM Dorjee Khandu. He won the 2014 and 2019 assembly elections uncontested as well. His dominance in Mukto makes this constituency a focal point in the electoral battle.

2. Chowkham: Situated in Namsai district, Chowkham gains prominence as Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein seeks re-election for the second time. Mein, a seasoned politician who previously represented Lekang constituency, faces a significant challenge amidst public outcry over the PRC issue in 2019, leading to his abandonment of the Lekang seat.

3. Mechuka: In the Shi-Yomi district, Mechuka constituency is a crucial seat with Assembly Speaker Passang Dorjee Sona in the fray. Sona's bid for re-election adds intrigue to this constituency, further elevating its significance in the electoral landscape.

4. Lekang: Lekang constituency, nestled in Namsai district, holds importance due to its non-tribal voter majority. The denial of party ticket to sitting BJP MLA Junnum Ete Deori and the emergence of Namsai district BJP president Sujana Namchoom as a candidate underscores the political dynamics at play. Domicile verification of aspiring MLA candidates becomes a contentious issue, highlighting the unique electoral dynamics of Lekang.

5. Sagalee: Papum Pare district's Sagalee constituency, traditionally a Congress bastion, will witness a fierce electoral battle as former CM Nabam Tuki, also the president of Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), defends his seat against BJP's strong contender, technocrat-turned-businessman Ratu Techi. The outcome of this contest will be closely watched as it reflects the shifting political dynamics in the state. PTI UPL MNB RBT