Mukul Sangma seeks expunction of Meghalaya CM's remark from assembly records

Shillong, Feb 19 (PTI) Meghalaya's opposition leader Mukul Sangma on Thursday urged the assembly Speaker to expunge a remark of the chief minister which was addressed to him directly, and not the Chair.

The leader of the opposition also demanded a government inquiry into alleged irregularities in NH-62 construction works.

Raising a point of order in the Assembly, Sangma sought expunction of portions of Wednesday's Question Hour proceedings after Chief Minister Conrad Sangma addressed him directly, asking him not to interfere, instead of addressing the Speaker.

The Leader of Opposition claimed that such conduct amounted to a deviation from established rules and reflected a growing disregard for legislative procedure.

"Every member, even while replying, must address the chair and not the members directly. There is a tendency, particularly among cabinet members, to look at the questioner and address them directly. This is completely against our procedures," he said.

He urged Speaker Thomas A Sangma to remove the remarks from the official record, asserting that the dignity and decorum of the Assembly must be preserved.

The Speaker responded briefly, assuring members that he would examine the matter.

The CM later said he welcomed the suggestion and agreed that the rules of procedure should apply to all members. "Whatever decision you take, Mr Speaker, the rules of procedure should be followed. It is a positive suggestion, and I take it positively," he said.

In a separate issue raised during the sitting, Mukul Sangma demanded that the state government order an inquiry into the alleged extraction of incidental minerals by a contractor engaged in works along National Highway-62.

Citing inputs received by him, the opposition leader alleged deviations from the approved project alignment, claiming the contractor was exploiting incidental minerals for construction purposes.

"The report indicates that there is a deviation from the approved alignment, and while doing so, the contractor is engaging in extracting incidental minerals. It seems the contractor is taking advantage," he said, adding that he possesses photographic evidence which he would submit to the department.

Responding to the allegation, Deputy Chief Minister and PWD (Roads) Minister Prestone Tynsong assured the House that the government would examine the matter.

"In case of any instance of any company taking undue advantage of aggregate or boulders, we will examine the issue and take action," Tynsong said. PTI JOP NN