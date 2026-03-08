Mukul Wasnik hails DMK-Congress partnership as 'formidable alliance' in TN

Chennai, Mar 8 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Mukul Wasnik on Sunday hailed the partnership between his party and the ruling DMK as a "formidable alliance", expressing confidence about a sweeping victory in the upcoming assembly elections.

After a two-day review of poll preparedness in neighbouring Puducherry and Tamil Nadu, Wasnik emphasised that while the Congress will contest in a targeted number of seats, the party's main focus remains the success of the coalition.

Briefing reporters at the Satyamurthy Bhavan, the headquarters of Tamil Nadu Congress Committee here, Wasnik said, "The alliance (between the DMK and Congress) has finally emerged. It is going to be a formidable alliance, and we are confident of getting people's support in Tamil Nadu... you will see after the counting of votes, we will have our government in the State." After days of parleys, the ruling DMK allotted 28 assembly seats and one Rajya Sabha seat to the Congress on March 4.

Referring to the meeting with regional units of Congress in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, he said, "There is tremendous enthusiasm with the leadership in both the states... We have seen that the organisation is in full preparedness to go for elections." "We are extremely confident that the people of Tamil Nadu and the people of Puducherry will repose their faith in these two States," he said.

During his interactions with the regional Congress leadership, he said 'certain suggestions' emerged and the high command would take decisions keeping them in mind.