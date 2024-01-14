Mulani's 9-wkt haul propels Mumbai to brink of win against Andhra

Mumbai, Jan 14 (PTI) Left-arm spinner Shams Mulani claimed a stellar nine-wicket haul to put Mumbai on the brink of a big win against Andhra in their Ranji Trophy Group B fixture here on Sunday.

Mulani wreaked havoc on Andhra's batting lineup, scalping an impressive 6/65 wickets in the first innings to help Mumbai shoot out Andhra for 184 in 72 overs.

Forced to bat again, Andhra were reduced to 17/3 in the second essay inside the first hour with Mulani accounting for two of the top-three en route to his figures of 3/63.

The 26-year-old's ability to extract turn and maintain control over the proceedings left Andhra struggling to stage a fightback as they found themselves tottering at 166/5 following-on.

Veteran Hanuma Vihari showed some resilience with a resolute 101-ball 46 but seamer Royston Dias accounted for him.

Andhra's battle revolved around Shaik Rasheed who remained unbeaten on 52 (103b) in company with their bowling hero Nitish Reddy (22 batting).

The Ricky Bhui-led side need to score 47 more to avoid an innings defeat and make Mumbai bat again.

Rana lifts UP hope vs Bengal =================== Nitish Rana led from the front with an unbeaten 47 (43b) after Samarth Singh (54) and Aryan Juyal (42) failed to convert their starts to give home side Uttar Pradesh a glimmer of hope after their first innings setback against Bengal at the Kanpur Green Park.

His aggressive yet composed knock, marked by five boundaries and two sixes, played a key role in guiding UP to 178/4 in their second essay, a crucial 50-run lead going into the final day.

Bengal, who are desperate for a win after managing just one-point against Andhra in their Ranji opener, found solace in pacer Mohammed Kaif who was their lone contributor with 3/72.

The younger brother of India speedster Mohammed Shami, Kaif had claimed 4/14 in UP's 60 allout in the first innings.

Kaif dismissed Samarth Singh (54), Aryan Juyal (42), and Priyam Garg (12) in UP's top-four to bolster Bengal's hopes.

Under fading lights, UP lost Garg and Karna Sharma (4) in successive overs but Rana held the fort with Akashdeep Nath (11 battiing from 30b) as the match is poised for a tantalising final day.

Chhattisgarh on top vs Bihar ==================== In Patna, Rishabh Tiwari's magnificent 138 and Ashutosh Singh's unbeaten 134 gave Chhattisgarh a commanding 221-run first innings lead after the away side declared for 329/2.

Facing a significant deficit, Bihar's second innings showed some signs of resilience.

Sharman Nigrodh's 60 and Babul Kumar's 52 laid the foundation, and the team reached 144/3 at the end of Day 3.

Chhattisgarh's Jivesh Butte, Gagandeep Singh and Sourabh Majumdar claimed a wicket each, but Bihar displayed determination to narrow the deficit to 77 runs.

The spotlight will be on Bihar's middle order to stage a comeback in what promises to be an intriguing final day.

Brief Scores In Mumbai: Mumbai 395. Andhra 184; 72 overs (Prasanth Kumar 73, Uppara Girinath 34 not out; Shams Mulani 6/65, Dhawal Kulkarni 3/38) and following on 164/5; 51 overs (Shaik Rasheed 52 batting, Hanuma Vihari 46; Mulani 3/63). Andhra trail by 47 runs.

In Kanpur: Uttar Pradesh 60 and 178/4; 52 overs (Samarth Singh 54, Nitish Rana 47 batting, Aryan Juyal 42; Mohammed Kaif 3/72). Bengal 188. UP lead by 50 runs.

In Patna: Bihar 108 and 144/3; 40 overs (Sharman Nigrodh 60, Babul Kumar 52). Chhattisgarh 329/2 declared; 83 overs (Rishabh Tiwari 138, Ashutosh Singh 134 not out). Bihar trail by 77 runs.

In Guwahati: Kerala 419; Assam 231/7; 62 overs (Riyan Parag 116; Basil Thampi 4/69). Assam trail by 188 runs. PTI TAP ATK ATK