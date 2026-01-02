Mulayam Singh Yadav Memorial camp set up at Magh Mela in Prayagraj

Lucknow, Jan 2 (PTI) The Mulayam Singh Yadav Memorial Service Institution, named after the founder of the Samajwadi Party, has set up a camp at the Magh Mela premises in Prayagraj.

The camp was inaugurated by the Leader of the Opposition in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, Mata Prasad Pandey, according to a statement issued on Friday.

Taking a swipe at the state administration, the SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, in a post on X, said the Uttar Pradesh Police deserve appreciation for providing "extra alertness and vigilance" in ensuring security at the under-construction premises of the institution at the Magh Mela.

The state government is aware of the deep faith people have in "Netaji" (Mulayam Singh Yadav), and that lakhs of devotees may visit the site, which is why additional security checks are being carried out, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister sarcastically said.

The camp is being run by the institution's president and former Allahabad (City North) candidate Sandeep Yadav. He also installed Netaji's statue during the Kumbh Mela last year, the statement said.

However, the administration did not permit the installation of Mulayam Singh Yadav's statue at the Magh Mela and allegedly lodged false cases against Sandeep Yadav, it said.

Addressing the gathering, Mata Prasad Pandey shared several anecdotes from Mulayam Singh Yadav's life and condemned the administrative action against Sandeep Yadav.

Samajwadi Mahila Sabha national president Juhi Singh was also present at the inauguration of the camp, the statement said.

Juhi Singh said the administrative decision not to allow the installation of Netaji's statue was condemnable. PTI CDN SHS