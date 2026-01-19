Mulayam's son Prateek accuses wife Aparna Yadav of ruining family ties, says will seek divorce

Lucknow, Jan 19 (PTI) Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav's son Prateek Yadav on Monday alleged that his wife Aparna Bisht Yadav, a BJP leader, had ruined his family ties and he would seek a divorce from her at the earliest.

Aparna Yadav is currently the vice chairperson of the Uttar Pradesh State Commission for Women.

In a lengthy post on his verified Instagram handle (iamprateekyadav), the late politician's son described Aparna Yadav as a "family destroyer" and accused her of being self-centred and driven by fame and influence.

"I am going to divorce this selfish woman as soon as possible. She ruined my family ties. All she wants to do is become famous and influential. Right now, I am (in) a very bad mental health condition, and she doesn't bother. That's because it's only herself she bothers about. I have never seen such a bad soul, and I was unfortunate to get married to her," Prateek Yadav wrote.

In another post from the same account, he wrote, "Broke my relationship with my mother, broke my relationship with my father, broke my relationship with my brother. Wants to by only famous. Biggest liar that I have seen in my life (i swear to my child). Biggest self interested person I have ever seen." The post also carried a picture of Aparna Bisht Yadav.

PTI tried to reach out to Aparna Yadav for her response, but she was unavailable throughout the day. People close to her also declined to comment on the allegations.

None of her family members commented on the development.

Prateek Yadav is the son of Mulayam Singh Yadav's second wife, Sadhna Yadav. His stepbrother and former chief minister, Akhilesh Yadav, currently heads the Samajwadi Party, the main opposition in Uttar Pradesh.

Aparna Yadav had contested the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections on an SP ticket from the Cantt seat in Lucknow but lost to Congress candidate Rita Bahuguna Joshi.

She joined the BJP in March 2022 and campaigned for the party.

She was appointed vice chairperson of the state's women's commission in September 2024.

