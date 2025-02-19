Mullaperiyar Dam row: SC asks supervisory panel to resolve issues raised by TN

New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the newly-constituted panel overseeing the safety of Mullaperiyar Dam to examine the issues of repair and maintenance raised by the Tamil Nadu government and file a report.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh said the chairman of the committee, reconstituted on January 3 by the Centre, would convene a meeting of officials from the warring states of Tamil Nadu and Kerala in a week and try to settle the issues raised by Tamil Nadu amicably.

The bench said if the issues, including the clearance for felling trees, repair of the dam, construction of approach road, etc., were not settled amicably, the Supreme Court would adjudicate it.

"It seems to us that a new supervisory committee along with its chairman has been appointed on January 3, 2025. It must look into the prayers made by Tamil Nadu and find out the solutions preferably to be accepted by both sides. However, in the event of any dispute regarding any of the disputes the committee is directed to submit a report in this court to adjudicate the left out issues," the bench said.

The top court, which asked for the report to be filed within four weeks, said some of the issues were "very childish" and could be resolved amicably between the two states.

A "certain hype" was created about Kerala's devastation if anything happened to the dam, the court added.

The bench said there were multiple cases pending before the top court seeking overlapping reliefs for or against either of the states, and one of the benches listed an issue before a three-judge bench.

In the interest of justice, said the court, it would be prudent that all the petitions on Mullaperiyar Dam were clubbed and heard by a three-judge bench.

The bench, therefore, directed for clubbing all the pending matters and placing it before the Chief Justice for the matters to be listed before an appropriate bench.

The top court was hearing an original suit filed by Tamil Nadu seeking enforcement of directions passed by the top court on the rights over the dam.

On January 8, the top court expressed shock and said despite the Dam Safety Act by Parliament, the executive was yet to "rise from its slumber".

It made the remarks after the Kerala government said the Centre enacted the Dam Safety Act in 2021 to stonewall proceedings, which were going on in court for the safety of the 130-year-old dam and since then nothing was done.

The court had noted Tamil Nadu government's submission on the Centre creating a new supervisory committee led by the chairperson of the national dam safety authority by an office memorandum of November 21, 2024, in supersession of the supervisory committee constituted by the top court in 2014.

It had considered passing an order for a safety audit of the dam by an expert panel to allay any fears surrounding the British-era dam, which is situated in Kerala but controlled by Tamil Nadu.

The safety of the dam witnessed several rounds of litigation in the apex court and has remained a contentious issue for the states as its water is considered a lifeline for five Tamil Nadu districts.

The top court in 2014 ruled in favour of Tamil Nadu and said the dam's structure was safe while allowing the water level to be kept at 142 feet and constituted a supervisory committee to assess its safety from time to time.

While Tamil Nadu has contended the dam was safe all along, the Kerala government said it was unsafe and a higher water level could endanger lives downstream in case of a breach and sought its decommissioning. PTI MNL AMK