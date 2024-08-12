Mullaperiyar dam safety: Kerala govt vows to take up issue with Centre

Idukki (Kerala), Aug 12 (PTI) The Kerala government on Monday reassured the public that it stands in solidarity with them regarding the safety concerns surrounding the Mullaperiyar dam, which has come under scrutiny following the devastating landslides in Wayanad recently.

At a review meeting held at the collectorate, State Irrigation Minister Roshy Augustine acknowledged the growing apprehensions among the public and pledged to take up the matter with the central government as part of measures to alleviate their concerns.

The meeting was convened amid the state's efforts to address the aftermath of recent landslides, which have raised questions about the safety and stability of over 125-year-old dam. Meanwhile, the Mullaperiyar Samarasamiti has announced plans for agitation.

"The government stands with the people regarding the safety concerns of the Mullaperiyar Dam," Augustine said.

He said that Kerala's demand for a new dam in Mullaperiyar is a unified one, transcending party politics.

"We once considered 90-100 mm of rainfall as significant, but now it's 200 mm, 300 mm. We all witnessed the devastating 2018 floods. Given the changing climatic patterns, it's crucial to foresee such situations and ensure people's safety.

"To address legal issues and bring the strengthened demand for a new dam to the attention of the central government, our MPs are highly vigilant," the minister said.

He said a case is currently pending between Tamil Nadu and Kerala regarding this issue.

"We are hopeful of a positive judgment from the Supreme Court soon," Augustine said. The minister said the state government will also explore the possibility of resolving the issue through discussions outside the court.

At the same time, he said Kerala is a state which never goes with an enmity mindset with Tamil Nadu.

"The people of these two states live mingling each others. Business, livelihood and lives are shared by the people of two states, particularly in border areas," the minister said, adding that the government's aim is to ensure adequate water supply to Tamil Nadu and safety of the people of Kerala.

He said the dam management system needs to be implemented effectively.

"To achieve this, inter-departmental coordination will be strengthened," Augustine said.

He also said action will be taken against fake campaigns on social media and instructions will be given to the police.

"Vloggers who spread unnecessary fear will be regulated. There is no cause for concern at present," he said.

