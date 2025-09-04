Mulling legal options to appoint ‘tainted’ teachers of 2016 SSC exam to Group C, D posts: Mamata

Kolkata, Sep 4 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said her government was exploring legal options to appoint “tainted” teachers of the 2016 SSC exam to Group C and D posts.

Speaking at a programme to observe Teachers' Day here, she also said the state government has initiated the recruitment process of “untainted” candidates of the 2016 school teacher recruitment test.

"I am consulting legal experts on options of appointing ‘tainted’ teachers to Group C and D posts. For those who have been teaching for years now, but have been marked ‘ineligible’, I am trying to seek a legal solution... Maybe, they could be recruited in Group C and D posts," Banerjee said.

"We look at things not through a political prism, but from a human perspective," she said. PTI SUS SCH RBT