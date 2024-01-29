Mulling new law to curb corruption: Himachal CM Sukhu

Shimla, Jan 29 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday said his government was mulling a law to curb corruption and bring transparency to the system.

Advertisment

Sukhu chaired meetings with MLAs during the day regarding their priority for development-related schemes for the state's 2024-25 budget.

In the first session, he held talks with legislators from Una, Hamirpur and Sirmaur districts. During the second session in which he met with MLAs from Solan, Chamba, Bilaspur and Lahaul-Spiti districts, Sukhu said, "We are committed to provide transparent and accountable governance, and completely axe corruption." According to an official statement, Sukhu said the government is mulling a law to curb corruption and thus bring transparency to the system.

Sukhu also said that to resolve public grievances effectively and provide efficient administration, the state government has started a 'Sarkar Gaon ke Dwar' programme.

"To curb drug menace and mining mafia, the state government is taking stringent measures on priority. We are also taking up measures to solve the problem of stray animals and provide shelter to these animals," the chief minister added. PTI COR IJT IJT