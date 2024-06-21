Multi-agency meeting held to review security for offshore platforms off country's west coast

Mumbai, Jun 21 (PTI) The 46th meeting of the Regional Contingency Committee (West) was held here to review various security measures and contingency plans for the offshore platforms located off the west coast of India, the Navy said on Friday.

The meeting was held on June 20 under the chairmanship of Vice Admiral Ajay Kochhar, Chief of Staff, Western Naval Command and a number of agencies, including the Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, ONGC, Customs, police as well as other state and central agencies took part, it said.

The Indian Navy is the lead agency for all issues relating to maritime security, including coastal security and offshore security.

"The committee meets every six months to review the various security measures and contingency plans for the offshore platforms located off the west coast of India. It also coordinates the multi-agency responses to contingencies, both natural and man-made, on the offshore platforms," it said.

During the meeting, special emphasis was accorded to monsoon preparedness to enable swift and effective response in case of a natural calamity, it added. PTI PR BNM