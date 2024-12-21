Multi-agency rescue effort on after building collapses in Punjab's Mohali, five feared trapped

Chandigarh, Dec 21 (PTI) A multi-agency operation was underway to rescue five people feared trapped under the debris of a four-storey building that collapsed in the Sohana village of Punjab's Mohali district on Saturday, officials said.

A woman was pulled out of the debris, though her condition was not yet known.

Several excavators have been pressed into service as part of the operation.

The officials said a National Disaster Response Team (NDRF) team reached the spot and the fire brigade was also participating in the operation.

Medical teams, along with an ambulance, have also been deployed.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said, "Sad news has been received that a multistorey building near Sohana in Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar (Mohali) has collapsed. The entire administration and other rescue teams have been deployed at the spot. I am in constant touch with the administration." "We pray that there is no loss of life, we will also take action against the culprits. Appeal to the people to cooperate with the administration," he added in his post on X.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav, who reached the spot, said a multi-agency rescue effort was underway.

Army, NDRF, district administration and the police are involved in the operation, he said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Mohali) Deepak Pareek said the rescue operation was underway in full swing.

"Our teams are working. Efforts are underway to clear the debris as soon as possible. Lighting arrangements have been made for the operation," he said.

A local resident said a loud noise was heard when the building collapsed.

Preliminary information suggests that the building collapsed due to digging on an adjacent plot. It also suggested that the building housed a gym frequented by youngsters.

A gym member said she escaped the collapse after skipping the session on Saturday as she had work.

Anandpur Sahib MP Malvinder Singh Kang and Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh, among others, reached the spot to oversee the rescue work.

Singh said, "It is an unfortunate incident. Rescue operation is in full swing." PTI CHS CHS SZM SZM