Multi-cornered contest in Nagpur civic polls: Cong vs NCP (SP), BJP-Sena join hands

Nagpur, Dec 30 (PTI) A multi-cornered contest is on the cards in the Nagpur municipal corporation elections, with the main battle lying between the traditional rivals, the BJP and Congress.

The political dynamics forced contests between the BJP-Shiv Sena combine and their Mahayuti ally, NCP, led by Deputy CM Ajit Pawar. In the opposition camp, allies Congress and NCP (SP) are ranged against each other. The Congress has fielded candidates in all 151 seats, a party leader said on Tuesday after the deadline for filing nomination forms closed.

The independent contest meant the Congress contesting against the BJP and Shiv Sena, and ally NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) in the home turf of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The status of the Shiv Sena (UBT) remains unclear.

Nagpur city (district) president Vikas Thakre said the Congress has nominated grassroots workers who rushed to citizens' aid during the COVID-19 pandemic, consistently supported patients and the poor people, and who have worked with dedication for all sections of society.

He said the Congress has set a target to win 100 seats.

Thakre alleged that the basic infrastructure in Nagpur had collapsed during the 19-year stint of the BJP in the civic body.

He said the Congress envisages building a clean, smart, inclusive, and people-friendly Nagpur.

Nagpur NCP (SP) president Duneshwar Pethe claimed that discussions continued with Congress leaders until Monday night. However, later the leaders stopped responding to our phone calls, which indicated that they do not want to forge an alliance, he told PTI Videos.

Pethe said the NCP (SP) had initially demanded 25 seats but eventually agreed to contest 15 seats; still, Congress ignored our demand, he added.

Senior NCP (SP) leader Anil Deshmukh claimed the Congress strategically broke the alliance at the last moment.

The NCP (SP) will contest 79 seats. Earlier in the day, the BJP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena announced candidates for all 151 seats in Nagpur. The BJP will contest a maximum of 143 seats, leaving just eight seats for Shiv Sena.

Deshmukh said key leaders of NCP (SP) and Congress held several meetings over the last eighr days, wherein it was agreed by both city chiefs that NCP (SP) will contest 15 seats in Nagpur.

"Congress leaders informed about not allying with NCP (SP) at 3 AM, switched off their phones, and became incommunicado," he told a Marathi news channel.

"I feel the move was premeditated. This is very wrong. Any party is free to decide whether to go solo or form an alliance, but this is not the way. This is very painful," said Deshmukh.

The NCP (SP) had supported the Congress in the previous elections, but when it comes to municipal corporation elections, Congress behaves differently, he alleged.

Elections to 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra will be held on January 15, and the votes will be counted the next day. The deadline for filing nominations is Tuesday, while January 2 is the last date for withdrawal. The final list of candidates will be published on January 3.

In the previous NMC elections, the BJP won 108 out of the 151 corporator seats, Congress 28, BSP 10, Shiv Sena (undivided) 2, and NCP (undivided) one seat. PTI CLS NSK