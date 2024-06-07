Multi-layered security planned in Delhi for Modi's swearing-in

New Delhi: A multi-layered security with five companies of paramilitary personnel, NSG commandoes, drones and snipers will blanket the Rashtrapati Bhawan for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony scheduled on May 9, Delhi Police officials said on Friday.

The national capital will remain on high alert on the day as dignitaries from SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) nations have been invited to the ceremony, officials said.

According to officials, dignitaries attending the swearing-in will be given designated routes from their hotels to the venue and back.

Top leaders of Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, the Maldives, Bhutan, Nepal, Mauritius and Seychelles are likely to attend the swearing-in ceremony. Hotels in the city such as Leela, Taj, ITC Maurya, Claridges and Oberoi have already been brought under the security cover.

Commandoes from Delhi Police's SWAT and NSG will remain deployed around the President's house and various strategic locations on the event day.

The Delhi Police officials have held multiple meetings at the police headquarters and in the New Delhi district to make a security plan for the event, officials said.

According to a senior police officer, as the event is scheduled to be held inside the Rashtrapati Bhawan, it will have a three-layered security both inside and outside the premises. Delhi Police personnel will remain deployed at the outer ring followed by paramilitary personnel and internal security of the President's house at the inner ring.

"Around 2500 police personnel, including five companies of paramilitary and Delhi Armed Police (DAP) jawans, have been planned to be deployed around the venue," the officer said.

Snipers and armed police personnel will remain deployed on the routes of the dignitaries too and drones will be deployed at the strategic locations in the new Delhi district, another officer said, adding that the security cover is likely to resemble the one for the G20 summit last year.

The officer said several roads heading towards the central part of Delhi may be shut on Sunday or there may be traffic diversions since morning. Checkings will be enhanced at the borders of the national capital from Saturday itself.

Modi is all set to take charge as the prime minister for a historic third consecutive term with the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) winning 293 seats in the Lok Sabha polls.

It is learnt that the guest list of foreign leaders for Modi's swearing-in ceremony was primarily guided by New Delhi's "Neighbourhood First Policy" and its strategic focus on island nations considered important in the Indian Ocean region.