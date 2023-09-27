Multi-modal integration plans of 3 metro stations, walkability plan of area near Purana Qila approved by DDA's planning body

New Delhi, Sep 27 (PTI) Multi-modal integration plans of metro stations at Tis Hazari, Rithala and Seelampur, walkability plan of the area surrounding the Purana Qila, ITPO complex and Delhi zoo, were among the decisions approved by the DDA's planning body on Wednesday.

Advertisment

The decision was approved by Unified Traffic and Transportation Infrastructure (Planning & Engineering) Centre (UTTIPEC) in its 68th Governing Body Meeting, held under the chairmanship of Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena.

The UTTIPEC also gave nod to proposals to construct road overbridges at railway level crossings no. 12 and 18 at Kirari and Ghevra, respectively, and a road underbridge at Narela Mandi railway level crossing no.16 at Narela, according to an official statement.

During the meeting, the Lt Governor stressed the need for factoring in the latest technologies available internationally before formulating and finalising any project by the UTTIPEC, it said.

Advertisment

He also asked for a comprehensive prospective planning, with regard to projected traffic volumes, population and residential localities to be taken into account, before finalising the proposals.

Saxena also directed that all future projects brought for approval be affixed with the fixed timelines for their implementation.

Walkability plan of the area surrounding the Purana Qila, ITPO complex and Delhi zoo around Mathura Road was also approved, the statement said.

Advertisment

"Multi-modal integration plans of Tis Hazari, Rithala and Seelampur metro stations, incorporating interconnected street network, street design, signalised and grade separated street crossings, model interchange locations and parkings for cycles, buses, auto rickshaw and private car, etc., on street parking, public toilets, lighting, hawker zones, signages and street maps and public transport to ensure last mile connectivity were also approved," it said.

The decisions taken on Wednesday will go a long way in curtailing traffic jams, improving traffic flow, facilitate pedestrianisation and cycling, and improve overall mobility in the city, officials said.

On the ROBs and RUB projects, officials said railway lines in these stretches have an average of about 100 trains passing every day, and every time a train passes the level crossing is closed for at least six minutes (10 hours a day), causing huge traffic jam, congestions, time loss and air pollution.

Advertisment

These ROBs and RUB to be constructed by the MCD will help address traffic situation in the heavily congested and populated areas in north-west Delhi, including Kirari, Kanjhawala, Ghevra, Bawana and neighbouring Bahadurgarh, the statement said.

Apart from approving the minutes of the 67the meeting of the UTTIPEC and the action taken report subsequent to the last meeting held on March 20, various far-reaching projects that will help ease traffic situation and improve mobility, transport and transit in the city were deliberated upon and approved, the officials said.

While discussing the action taken report of the last meeting, the Lt Governor enquired about the progress made in the Mandi Road Project cleared in the last meeting. He was informed that drawings indicating a right of way of 30 m, as decided in the last meeting had been released, khasra plan with regards to the alignments of the road had been superimposed, and the PWD was to soon start the process of land acquisition, the statement said. PTI KND CK CK