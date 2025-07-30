Multi-party delegation of Nepal MPs meets Foreign Secretary Misri in Delhi

New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) A multi-party delegation of MPs from Nepal met Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri here on Wednesday and discussed opportunities for expanding the multi-faceted bilateral partnership, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

In a post on X, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal shared some photos from the meeting.

"Foreign Secretary @VikramMisri interacted with a multiparty delegation of MPs from Nepal today and discussed opportunities for expanding the multifaceted India-Nepal partnership for mutual benefit," he said.

The visit by the delegation comes ahead of Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli's planned visit to India.

Nepal's foreign ministry on Sunday said Oli will pay an official visit to India around mid-September and preparations are underway. PTI KND DIV DIV