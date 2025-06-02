Multi-party delegations likely to meet PM Modi on return

New Delhi, Jun 2 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to meet the members of the multi-party delegations on their return from abroad, sources said on Monday.

The seven all-party delegations travelling to different countries will start returning from Tuesday and will be meeting External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar before having an interaction with Modi, they added.

While Jaishankar may meet the delegations separately, Modi is likely to meet them together, the sources said.

Nearly 50 members from different political parties, besides former diplomats, are on the last leg of their visits to 33 foreign capitals and the European Union (EU) to convey India's stand following the conflict with Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack.

India has affirmed a policy of zero tolerance against terrorism and made it clear that it will continue to punish terrorists and those sponsoring them if terror attacks occur on its soil.

The delegations will be conveying the highlights of their diplomatic missions to the government upon their return.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs Ravi Shankar Prasad and Baijayant Panda, Congress's Shashi Tharoor, DMK's Kanimozhi, NCP-SP's Supriya Sule, JD-U's Sanjay Jha and Shiv Sena's Shrikant Shinde are leading the delegations to different sets of countries. PTI KR BJ RC