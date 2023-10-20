Multi-polar world gives opportunity to re-start nuclear disarmament discussion: Ex-Deputy NSA

New Delhi, Oct 20 (PTI) Former Deputy National Security Advisor Arvind Gupta has said that a multi-polar world has presented a fresh opportunity to re-energise the hesitant discussion on complete nuclear disarmament.

Addressing a conclave at the Manilaxmi Temple in Anand in Gujarat, Gupta said re-energising the debate on complete nuclear disarmament will be the first step towards global security on the path of creating a global order based on 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'.

The conclave, on the theme 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', was hosted by a Mumbai-based NGO Jyot in collaboration with the Vivekananda International Foundation and the India Foundation with Gitarth Ganga as a research partner from October 18 to 19.

Participants at the conclave included politicians, bureaucrats and diplomats, and they explored ways and means of practically implementing the philosophy of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' to shape the emerging global order.

Director, India Foundation, Alok Bansal, said that as the world moved towards multilateralism or global structure based on Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, every nation was bound to lose some sovereignty.

On disarmament of weapons of mass destruction, he said that a centralised system would be needed to eliminate them. "To this end, it is imperative to instill confidence and build relations among countries, which India is fostering," Bansal said. PTI SKU SKU ANB ANB