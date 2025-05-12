Multi-state fake currency racket busted, 2 arrested in Odisha

Bhadrak, May 12 (PTI) A multi-state counterfeit currency racket was busted with the arrest of two persons in Odisha, police said on Monday.

A person was caught red-handed with fake currency notes by locals in Ananda Bazar in Bhadrak Rural police station area on Saturday, DSP Sambit Kumar Majhi said.

Counterfeit notes with a face value of Rs 7,100 were seized from him, he said.

During interrogation, information was received about the mastermind of the racket, who was subsequently arrested from the Dasarathpur police station area in Jajpur district, Majhi said.

He was earlier arrested in Andhra Pradesh in a similar case, he said.

Police seized counterfeit notes of face value of Rs 2.72 lakh from his house, the DSP said.

He ran a sophisticated network for distributing fake notes and employed advanced methods in making them, he said.

In the preliminary investigation, it was found that he used to sell counterfeit notes of Rs 1 lakh in face value for Rs 20,000 in original currency, police said.

He was also wanted in a case in Balasore district, they said. PTI COR BBM BBM SOM