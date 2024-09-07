Multi-storey building collapses in Lucknow; several feared trapped

Lucknow: A multi-storey building collapsed in the Transport Nagar area here on Saturday evening, trapping around a dozen people under the rubble, officials said.

The incident occurred at around 5 pm. The building was being used as a godown, they said.

Around a dozen people are feared trapped under the rubble, they said.

"Rescue teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed to the scene and are working to extricate the trapped individuals," said Relief Commissioner GS Naveen Kumar.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken note of the situation and is monitoring the rescue efforts closely.