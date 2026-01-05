Multi-storey house of repeat offender razed in Gurugram

Gurugram, Jan 5 (PTI) An allegedly illegal five-storey house belonging to a repeat offender was razed here in Surat Nagar Phase-II area, police said on Monday.

Meanwhile, a team which had gone to demolish a property of another criminal could not, since the family produced a stay order.

The municipal corporation team, however, sealed the property of a criminal, Sunil alias Tota, over pending property tax.

In December last year, Gurugram authorities took action against the houses owned and illegal encroachments made by nine individuals involved in criminal activities, police added.

On Monday, a five-storey house built on government land by Banarasi, an accused in six criminal cases, was demolished with a bulldozer.

According to police, Banarasi has been involved in cases of fighting, inciting fear, murder, selling illegal drugs, and possessing illegal weapons.

Later in the day, a police team, along with municipal corporation nodal officer RS Batth, went to Dhanwapur village with a bulldozer to demolish a 300-sq-yard property of notorious criminal Sunil alias Tota.

The family protested the demolition and showed the property documents.

Officials spent an hour and a half cross-checking the documents and the stay order, and found it valid.

A police officer said they were not aware of the court's stay order.

Sunil alias Tota, aged 44, has more than 34 cases registered against him, including those of murder, attempted murder, and the Arms Act.

He was arrested two months ago by the Sector 17 Crime Branch team and is currently lodged in Bhondsi Jail.

"Such strict action against criminals and illegal encroachers will continue to be taken in the future and those who play loose with law and order will not be spared under any circumstances," the officer said. PTI COR VN VN