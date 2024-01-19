Multi-vehicle pile-up in Punjab, 20 vehicles damaged

Ludhiana, Jan 19 (PTI) Over 20 vehicles were damaged in a pile-up on the national highway near here amid dense fog on Friday morning, police said.

Advertisment

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Khanna, Rajesh Sharma said the accident took place near Doraha, about 20 km from here.

None of the passengers sustained major injuries in the accident in which many cars and a truck were involved, he said.

The DSP said it is very difficult to ascertain as to which vehicle was involved in the accident first as many people had driven away with their damaged vehicles. PTI Cor SUN DV DV