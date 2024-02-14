Multidisciplinary exhibition at NGMA celebrates woman empowerment

New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) Artworks by veteran artists such as Madhvi Parekh, Jayasri Burman and Arpana Caur are part of the collection at an ongoing exhibition celebrating feminine creativity and empowerment.

Organised by the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA) and the Museum of Sacred Art (MOSA) Belgium here, 'Shakti: Fair & Fierce' highlights women’s voices and visions through more than 100 multi-layered works by around 55 women artists across varied genres and media.

Curated by Sushma K Bahl with inputs from Meghna Vyas Arora, the exhibition features paintings, drawings, prints, sculptures and installations besides animation, digital, video, and pop art as well as embroideries among works in other media with a focus on issues that concern women and their life experiences.

“Exhibition Shakti offers women an outlet for self-release by showcasing their creative acumen. It enhances their self-confidence, gives them a feeling of independence, a sense of achievement and a source of earning a living. The multifarious feminine art adds a profound layer to India’s vast and varied artistic landscape that extends to include political, armed forces, corporate and technical spheres," Bahl said.

While senior artists like Shantamani Muddaiah, Shobha Broota, Radha Gomaty, Sujata Bajaj and Brinda Miller have explored feminine discourse in a broader social context, emerging artists Keerti Pooja and Sonal Varshneya reflect on feminine life within and beyond their familiar domestic surroundings in a series of drawings and etchings.

Works by artists Charuvi Agrawal, Richa Navani, and Saadiya Kochar engage with concepts around the divine feminine boldly making her way through the prevailing social strife.

Other artists at the show include Seema Kohli, Kanchan Chander, Nivedita Mishra, and Sangeeta Gupta.

Gupta has explored textile and block printing practices by traditional women embroiderers. By combining heritage and traditions with modernity and innovation, their art raises voice against women’s socioeconomic marginalisation and exploitation, asserting the feminine right to equity.

"This exhibition celebrates women artists from India and their contributions. It honours the brilliance, resilience, and indomitable spirit of women artists whose voices echo through their works of art. In the realm of art, women have long been the custodians of innovation, breaking barriers, and shaping narratives. It aims to highlight the remarkable achievements of women artists from India," Sanjeev Kishor Goutam, director general, NGMA, said in a statement.

The extensive exhibition will come to a close on March 31 before travelling to Belgium with the Museum of Sacred Art.