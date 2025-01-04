Multidisciplinary group exhibition explores themes, forms of blue colour

New Delhi, Jan 4 (PTI) An exhibition by renowned artists, including K G Subramanyan, Shobha Broota, Japani Shyam, Bhuri Bai and Prabhakar Kolte, explores the colour blue in varied forms and themes.

Advertisment

Organised by Arushi Arts Gallery here, "Blue Horizons" features artworks by nearly 40 artists who have been influenced by the colour, just like so many others since ancient human history.

Blue has been dominant in the West during the medieval and Renaissance periods, and has also been valued in far eastern countries and Indian art.

"The colour blue has been of paramount importance to painters since ancient times. From Italian Renaissance painter Giotto to Impressionist painters Claude Monet, Pierre-Auguste Renoir, and Post-Impressionist artist Vincent van Gogh, blue has been a constant source of inspiration," curator Santhosh Sadrak said.

Advertisment

During his 'Blue Period', Picasso produced melancholic works like "La Vie", and "International Klein Blue" by Yves Klein redefined the role of colour in modern art.

In the ongoing show, part of Harvest 2024, new and established Indian artists have shared this poetic expression of life, world, and art through their works across mediums.

The artists also include Satish Gupta, Suraj Kumar Kashi, Lado Bai, Vinod Sharma, Bratin Khan, Faiza Huma, Purvi Sharma, Ahalya Rajendran, Yash Desai, and Sachindra Nath Jha.

Advertisment

"The colour blue has been integral to our ancient civilization and has been extensively used by both international and Indian artists, so I found this a captivating theme for our exhibition.

"Naming this year’s Harvest 2024 exhibit 'Blue Horizons' adds a unique perspective, offering a poetic expression on life, the world, art, and the myriad hopes and desires of the human spirit," Payal Kapoor, owner of Arushi Arts, said in a statement.

The exhibition will come to an end on February 10. PTI MAH RB RB