Multilateral air exercise 'Tarang Shakti' to be held in 2 phases in August-September

New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) Exercise 'Tarang Shakti', the largest multilateral air exercise in the country, will be held in two phases and it will showcase India's defence prowess and provide a platform to participating militaries to foster interoperability, a senior IAF official said on Wednesday.

First phase of the exercise will be held at Sulur in Tamil Nadu from August 6-14, and the second phase from August 29-September 14 at Rajasthan's Jodhpur.

Fifty-one countries were invited to take part in the exercise and nearly 30 of them will be taking part in it.

Indian Air Force's LCA Tejas, Mirage 2000, and Rafale to take part in the mega exercise, the official said.

Air Marshal A P Singh, Vice Chief of the Air Staff (VCAS), told reporters here after a PPT presentation by an IAF officer that this exercise will also showcase India's defence prowess and move towards 'Atmanirbharta' in defence.

France's Rafale, Germany's Typhoon, Australia's F-18s, among others, will participate in the 'Tarang Shakti' exercise. PTI KND KVK KVK