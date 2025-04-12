Multilateral exercise AIKEYME to begin from Apr 13; INS Chenna, INS Kesari arrive in Dar-es-Salaam

New Delhi, Apr 12 (PTI) The inaugural edition of the multilateral exercise -- Africa India Key Maritime Engagement (AIKEYME) -- is set to take place from April 13 to 18 with an aim to promote the vision of mutual and holistic advancement for security and growth across regions (MAHASAGAR).

It will include participation from Comoros, Djibouti, Kenya, Madagascar, Mauritius, Mozambique, Seychelles and South Africa, besides co-hosts India and Tanzania, a Navy spokesperson said.

The exercise AIKEYME, which meaning 'unity' in Sanskrit, aims to develop "collaborative solutions" to common regional maritime challenges.

INS Sunayna, which was renamed Indian Ocean Ship SAGAR and sailed out from Karwar naval base on April 5 , will be among the warships participating.

This maiden initiative by the Indian Navy seeks to enhance interoperability and synergise combined operations among the maritime forces of partner nations. It also highlights the strong and friendly relations between India and the African nations, the spokesperson said.

The harbour phase for AIKEYME will include an inauguration ceremony and a deck reception with the Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth and the Defence Minister of Tanzania as chief guests, the spokesperson said.

This initiative aligns with the vision outlined recently by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for promoting 'Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions' (MAHASAGAR), he said.

Indian naval ships INS Chenna, a destroyer, and INS Kesari, a landing ship tank (large), arrived in Dar-es-Salaam on April 10 and April 11, and the inauguration ceremony of AIKEYME will be co-hosted onboard, along with the Tanzanian Peoples' Defence Force (TPDF), the Navy spokesperson said.

The ships were welcomed and a ceremonial guard was also paraded onboard INS Chennai with TPDF and Indian Navy bands playing in unison the national anthems of the respective countries, he said.

Planned activities during this phase include tabletop and command post exercises focused on anti-piracy operations and information sharing, alongside joint training in seamanship and 'Visit Board Search and Seizure' (VBSS) exercises in collaboration with the TPDF.

To promote camaraderie, activities such as sports fixtures and yoga sessions will also take place. Additionally, the Indian Naval ships will be open to visitors during the harbour phase to engage with the local population.

The sea phase, scheduled from April 16 -18, will focus on strengthening maritime security cooperation among the participating maritime nations, he said.