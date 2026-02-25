Multilateral naval exercise MILAN 2026 concludes in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam, Feb 25 (PTI) The 13th edition of the multilateral naval exercise MILAN concluded aboard INS Vikrant on Wednesday, marking enhanced maritime cooperation and interoperability.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated Exercise MILAN 2026 in Visakhapatnam on February 20, bringing together Navy Chiefs and delegations from friendly foreign countries to strengthen cooperation.

MILAN 2026 was conducted in two phases from February 19 to 25 in Visakhapatnam, with participation from 75 friendly foreign countries for professional interaction and complex maritime exercises.

"The 13th edition of MILAN, with the theme Camaraderie, Cohesion, and Collaboration, commenced on February 19 and witnessed participation from 75 friendly foreign countries. It concluded on February 25," said Rear Admiral Alok Ananda, Fleet Commander, Eastern Fleet, in a press release from the Eastern Naval Command (ENC).

Exercise MILAN embodies this spirit by bringing together diverse navies under a shared commitment to maintaining a safe and secure maritime environment, he added.

Rear Admiral Ananda stated that the exercise was conducted in two phases: the Harbour Phase from February 19 to 20 and the Sea Phase from February 21 to 25.

Harbour Phase activities included Subject Matter Expert Exchanges (SMEEs), MILAN of Young Officers (MOYO), pre-sail discussions, and cross-deck visits to enhance mutual understanding.

Officers and sailors from participating navies also took part in sports and cultural activities, fostering personal bonds and strengthening mutual trust beyond operational interactions, the press release said.

The Sea Phase saw the participation of 40 ships and 29 aircraft, including 18 ships and five aircraft from friendly foreign countries, said Ananda.

Intensive maritime drills were conducted across air, surface, and sub-surface domains, focusing on seamless task execution and operational coordination at sea.

According to the Fleet Commander, a total of 90 hours of flying were undertaken, including advanced anti-submarine, air defence, and over-the-horizon targeting exercises by the participating assets.

He noted that the professionalism and combat readiness displayed during MILAN 2026 reflected growing convergence and confidence among the participating maritime forces. PTI MS STH SSK