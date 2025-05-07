Multiple airports across North India shut following Indian airstrikes on Pakistan

New Delhi: Civilian air travel in northern India has been severely impacted as airspace restrictions have led to the effective shutdown of operations at seven key airports: Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar, Leh, Chandigarh, Dharamshala, and Bikaner.

The disruption is attributed to Indian airstrikes on terrorist camps inside Pakistan and PoK.

India’s response comes amid escalating geopolitical tensions between India and Pakistan following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 tourists, most of them Hindu tourists.

IndiGo Airlines, India’s largest carrier, confirmed the widespread disruptions through a travel advisory posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Initially listing Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar, Leh, Chandigarh, and Dharamshala as affected, the airline later added Bikaner in a follow-up post.

“We request you to check your flight status at [IndiGo’s website] before reaching the airport,” the airline stated, urging passengers to monitor real-time updates.

The situation bears resemblance to 2019, when similar flare-ups led to the temporary closure of airspace and suspension of operations at northern airports, particularly those close to the Line of Control (LoC).

India's civil aviation authorities on Tuesday issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) for the major air exercise that will largely take place along the southern and western section of the Indo-Pakistan border.

India's frontline fighter jets including the Rafale, Su-30 MKI, MiG-29, Mirage-2000, Tejas and AWACS (Airborne Warning and Control System) aircraft are set to feature in the exercise, the sources said.

IndiGo has advised passengers to: