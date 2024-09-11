Multiple cameras to be installed on trains amid suspected sabotage incidents

New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI) Multiple cameras will be installed on all trains to keep a watch on tracks and surroundings, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Wednesday, amid several incidents where authorities suspect attempts were made to derail trains.

The decision has been taken to enhance passenger safety.

Cameras will be installed in the front, rear and sides of the engine and guard coach of the trains. Cameras will also be installed on cattle guards and bogies, Vaishnaw told reporters.

A tender will be floated within three months for the installation of the cameras, he said, adding that all trains will be covered.

Besides the installation of multiple cameras, a common data centre will also be set up where all the feeds coming from these cameras will be kept for record, the minister said Terming the recent incidents of suspected bids to derail trains as “very serious”, the minister said the Railway administration is reaching out to the police chiefs of various states urging them to enhance vigilance for the safety of the railway tracks.

”There is also focus on enhancing the intelligence network and public awareness to prevent any bid to derail trains,” sources later said. PTI PK RT