Multiple engagements awaiting Microsoft founder Bill Gates in Andhra on Feb 16

Amaravati, Feb 14 (PTI) Exploring deeper collaboration with Andhra Pradesh government in education, health and agriculture through the Gates Foundation is among the engagements lined up for Microsoft founder Bill Gates on February 16.

He will also visit an agricultural centre in Amaravati.

Gates is expected to arrive at Andhra Pradesh Secretariat around 10 am on Monday and meet with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, IT Minister Nara Lokesh and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan briefly, a government source told PTI on Saturday.

"Talks are expected on expanding the government's projects in education, health and agriculture with the cooperation of the Gates Foundation," the source said.

Later, Gates will proceed to the Real Time Governance system (RTGS) to observe the utilisation of technology in governance, followed by Naidu showcasing the system's procedures and results.

Further, Gates and representatives from the Gates Foundation will meet with the CM, ministers and officials from various departments.

Naidu will give a presentation on the Swarna Andhra 2047 (golden Andhra) vision and the reforms ushered in various sectors, including med-tech, diagnostic services and Sanjeevani, a health record digitisation programme.

Following these engagements at the Secretariat, Gates and team will proceed to an agricultural centre in Undavalli village in Amaravati, where he will witness the use of drones and AI technology, the source added. PTI STH KH