Multiple human skulls, bones recovered from vacant plot in Kanpur locality; probe ordered

Kanpur: Panic gripped Damador Nagar locality here on Wednesday after several skulls and bones were recovered from a vacant plot. The remains recovered from the plot appeared to be that of humans, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Ravindra Kumar said that forensic experts and field unit have been asked to carry out an investigation.

According to forensic experts who visited the spot in Barra police station area, a scientific study of the bones would have to be carried out to ascertain the gender, age and cause of the death, Kumar said. The skulls and bones appeared old, he added.

Additional DCP (South) Ankita Sharma said that the skulls and bones seemed to have been dumped here from elsewhere and that these are remains of some unidentified bodies. "A probe has been ordered into it," she said.