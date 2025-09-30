Multiple mild tremors recorded in Latur district between Sept 23 and 26

Latur, Sept 30 (PTI) Several areas in Latur district of Maharashtra experienced mild tremors and mysterious underground sounds last week, officials said on Tuesday, the day when tributes were paid to the victims of the devastating earthquake in the region on its 32nd anniversary.

These tremors were mainly reported from Nilanga, Shirur Anantpal, Ausa, Renapur, and Latur taluka.

According to data recorded by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), tremors measuring 2.3 magnitude were registered at Murud Akola on September 23 at 8:13 am, followed by a 2.4 magnitude tremor near Hasori on September 24, and another 2.2 magnitude one at Borwati on September 26.

In addition, reports of unusual rumbling sounds and slight vibrations have come from Borwati, Dagdawadi-Rampur, Salgara (Latur taluka), Hasori, Badur, Usturi, Kalandi (Nilanga taluka), Ausa town, Shirur Anantpal, Rani Ankulga, Ghugisangvi, and Kumbharwadi (Renapur taluka).

The district administration has compiled a detailed report of these events and forwarded it to the National Centre for Seismology, the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Geological Survey of India (GSI), and the National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI), an official said.

Experts have been requested to conduct a thorough scientific investigation, provide guidance, and suggest precautionary measures if needed.

Meanwhile, the District Disaster Management Authority has appealed to citizens not to believe or spread rumors. People have been advised to rely only on official updates and immediately report any unusual seismic activity to their nearest Tehsildar office.

Earlier in the day, people from various walks of life and government officials paid tributes to victims of the devastating earthquake in the Latur region that killed more than 8,000 people and injured over 16,000 people 32 years ago. The epicentre of the earthquake was near Killari village in Latur district. PTI COR NSK