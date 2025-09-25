Multiple ministries, depts, local bodies conduct cleanliness drive across India

New Delhi, Sep 25 (PTI) Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's clarion call, "Ek Din, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath", several Union ministers and citizens across the country offered "shramdaan (voluntary labour)" on Thursday, reinforcing the spirit of jan andolan under Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM), according to a statement.

Jointly spearheaded by the Housing and Urban Affairs (HUA) Ministry and the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation (DDWS), Ministry of Jal Shakti (MoJS), the nationwide initiative saw participation from local bodies, gram panchayats, regional department offices, lead organisations, self help groups (SHGs), NGOs and citizens from all walks of life, it stated.

HUA Minister Manohar Lal Khattar led the initiative in Chandigarh's Sector 22 market, while MoJS Minister C R Patil offered Shramdaan at Kalindi Kunj Ghat in Delhi. Minister of State for HUA Tokhan Sahu joined citizens in Ratanpur in Chhattisgarh. Several Union ministers participated from various cities across the country.

According to the statement, over a week into the campaign, Swachhata Hi Seva (SHS) 2025 has evolved into a true people's movement, powered by citizen action, community participation and a shared resolve to strengthen the Swachh Bharat Mission.

Focused efforts have been directed at transforming the most challenging and neglected areas — cleanliness Target Units (CTUs), eliminating garbage vulnerable points and ensuring the cleanliness of public spaces, it said.

Over five crore citizens have joined the SHS 2025 campaign, resulting in the cleaning of nearly 7 lakh CTUs and 3 lakh public spaces.

Under the Clean Public Spaces initiatives, mega cleanliness drives with over 4,000 students, NGOs, SHGs and citizens, promoting plastic waste reduction, health initiatives and sustainable practices were held in Mira Bhayandar city in Thane district. India Coast Guard (North-East region) led cleanups across Odisha and West Bengal, where 2,500+ volunteers collected 1,960 kg of marine litter and 1,050 kg of plastic waste.

"As Swachhotsav enters its festive phase, the focus has shifted to sustainability, with communities across India adopting zero-waste and plastic-free practices. From eco-friendly Puja pandals using sustainable decorations to the beautifully adorned Vaishno Devi in Katra with floral arrangements during Navratri, celebrations are reflecting a strong commitment to Clean Green Festivities," the HUA ministry said.

In Rajkot, the spirit of Swachhata came alive through a vibrant Rangoli festival, it added.