Multiple polls incompatible with nation's consistent growth: Union minister Jitendra Singh

Jammu, Oct 9 (PTI) Union minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday said political parties opposing 'One Nation One Election' are driven by narrow vested interests, and asserted that multiple elections are incompatible with the country's consistent growth and development.

Addressing a programme titled 'Students for One Nation One Election' at the University of Jammu, the minister said, "The key to a nation's uninterrupted growth is an uninterrupted electoral system with defined timelines. The frequent elections cause policy paralysis and wastage of resources." Citing the example of the USA, he said the presidential election there is never held before the completion of a four-year term even in the most compelling situations. He recalled that when John Kennedy was assassinated, vice president Lyndon Johnson took over for the rest of the term and when Richard Nixon resigned after impeachment, vice president George Bush took over, but in both cases, a mid-term election was never contemplated.

Stressing the need for holding simultaneous elections for Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies, the minister of state in the PMO said the time has come to roll out 'One Nation One Election', which represents a transformative shift in India's electoral process.

The minister said former president Ram Nath Kovind-led committee has submitted its report, stating that more than 80 per cent of citizens are in favour of simultaneous polls.

"The committee solicited extensive public and political feedback, and consulted with experts to analyse the potential benefits and challenges associated with this proposed electoral reform," he said.

The minister said frequent elections in the country have led to "policy paralysis and wastage of financial resources".

He said, "They have also given birth to the culture of freebies and opportunism. In fact, such haphazard elections also tend to corrupt the voter." "Political parties are opposing simultaneous elections due to their narrow vested interests. The ongoing cycle of elections across the country diverts attention from good governance. Political parties focus more on election-related activities to secure victories, leaving less time for development and essential governance," he said.

The minister urged the students to study the benefits of 'One Nation One Election' and discuss them with their peers.

Singh said history is a witness that revolutions were born by student movements. He said youths below 40 years of age are the opinion makers as they comprise over 70 per cent of India's population.

"The same youth would become future leaders, framers of policies and architects of Viksit Bharat," he said, adding that the cumulative outcome of the last decade of the Modi government has been a democratisation of opportunities for the youth as well as the resources.

The government has also created a level playing field for the youth by offering them financial support to start their own businesses which are also providing jobs to others, he said.