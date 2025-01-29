Multiple raids in J&K's Rajouri in connection with UAPA case; incriminating documents seized

Rajouri/Jammu, Jan 29 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday conducted raids at 25 places in Rajouri district on the houses of terrorists operating from across the Line of Control, officials said.

A police spokesperson said that incriminating materials and important documents were recovered and seized during the massive searches.

The officials had earlier said that the raids were carried out in different areas of the border district as part of the ongoing investigation into cases related to the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and registered against terrorists operating from Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The CRPF personnel assisted the police during the operation, they added.

The officials said that the houses of Iftikhar Hussain and his brother Mohd Parvaz were raided at Tundi Tarar near the town at around 9.50 am but nothing could be found during the searches lasting more than an hour Another brother of the duo, Mohd Asgar alias Billa alias Kaka, is a terrorist who is operating from across the LoC, they added.

On the strength of warrant received from the NIA Special Court, the police said that extensive searches were conducted at 25 locations, including Rajouri, Naushera, Thanamandi, Dharhal, Koteranka, Budhal, Manjakot and Chingus.

"These searches were conducted as a part of investigation linked to a case registered at Police Station Rajouri last year," the spokesperson said.

"This case pertains to an active terrorist network, which with the connivance of proscribed terrorist organizations like Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) has been working to activate overground workers (OGWs) in Jammu and Kashmir to initiate, organize and execute terror-related activities," he added.

The spokesperson said further investigation is continuing into the case.

The raids came a day after the security forces conducted massive search operations at nearly two dozen places across Jammu as part of the strategy to wipe out terrorism from the region, which was rocked by several terror attacks last year.

The combing operations in the high altitude areas and the forest belt along the LoC concluded without any contact with the terrorists, the officials said, adding the security forces have stepped up the anti-terrorist operations to ensure that terrorists could not utilise the winter to establish their bases. PTI COR/TAS AS AS