Multiple rape complaints: Delhi HC asks police, authorities to decide plea for creating database

New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed the police and other authorities in the capital to expeditiously decide a plea seeking a database of those who file multiple complaints of sexual offences.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela was hearing a PIL, when it said the petitioner had already represented the cause by making a representation to Delhi Police and other authorities.

The bench without expressing any opinion on the merit of the plea, disposed of the case.

On the petitioner's request to pass a direction to the authorities concerned to maintain the database, the court said it was the authorities' domain and "they know it better how the policing is to be done".

"Without expressing any merit on the issues raised, the petition is disposed of with the direction to the authorities to take an informed decision on the petitioner's representation with expedition. The petition stands disposed of accordingly," the court said.

The PIL filed by one Shonee Kapoor, represented by advocate Shashi Ranjan Kumar Singh, sought a direction to government and Delhi Police to maintain a database at each police district headquarter "regarding the complainants who have registered more than one complaint of allegation of rape or sexual offences and mandatorily take the identity card preferably Aadhaar card from the complainants".

The plea alleged a rampant misuse of the rape laws at the instance of a few complainants. PTI UK AMK AMK