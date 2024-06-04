Multiple-term candidates of TMC poised to win in West Bengal

Kolkata, Jun 4 (PTI) Several multiple-term candidates of the Trinamool Congress looked set to win from their respective seats in West Bengal on Tuesday, leading by comfortable margins over their nearest rivals, election officials said.
TMC candidate Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, who has been winning the Barasat Lok Sabha seat since 2009, emerged victorious again by a margin of 1,14,189 votes against her rival, Swapan Majumder, of the BJP, who polled 5,77,821 votes.
Veteran TMC leader Sougata Roy, who has represented the party since 2009 from Dum Dum, polled 63,874 votes more than BJP candidate Silbhadra Datta till 8.16 pm. Roy bagged 4,76,361 votes while Datta got 4,11,373 votes.
TMC’s Sudip Bandopadhyay, contesting from the Kolkata North seat since 2009, was also leading by more than 79,000 votes against his nearest rival Tapas Roy of the BJP. Bandopadhyay polled 4,33,143 votes, as counting was still underway, the officials said.
Kalyan Banerjee of the TMC, who has been winning from the Srerampur constituency since 2009, was maintaining an unbeatable lead of 1,58,723 votes over BJP’s Kabir Shankar Bose.
Similarly, three-time TMC MP Deepak Adhikari from the Ghatal constituency was leading by a handsome margin of more than 182,000 votes over Hiranmoy Chattopadhayay of the BJP. The latter polled 6,55,122 votes.
Meanwhile, Congress’s Adhir Chowdhury, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, who had contested from the Baharampur seat, was trailing behind former cricketer Yusuf Pathan of the TMC by 85,459 votes.
Chowdhury has been contesting from Baharampur since 1999 on a Congress ticket. PTI DC RBT